Pratt Central library shut down in Baltimore after two staff members test positive for COVID-19

Two staff members at Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library Central Branch tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, prompting the library to close the building for cleaning, the library announced.
The library is working with health officials for contact tracing, the library said in a tweet Monday afternoon. All services at the central library are now unavailable, the library system said on its website.
The news comes as Baltimore City has seen case rates skyrocket and officials have tightened virus-related restrictions on restaurants, bars and gatherings.
The library system with many locations across the city, has closed its buildings due to the pandemic, save for computer reservations,which were available at the newly renovated central library and two other locations by reservation, according to the library’s website.
Despite its COVID-19 building closures, the library system has offered several remote and contact-free services at its locations, including contact-free book pick-up, remote printing, books by mail, library eCards and drive-in Wi-Fi, among several other services.