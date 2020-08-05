Montgomery County’s Elrich: Governor’s schools order shows ‘no logic’

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said Gov. Larry Hogan’s order that strips county health officers of the ability to proactively shut down schools shows “no logic.”
Hogan issued his order on Monday in an effort to overturn a Montgomery County order that private and religious schools must stay closed through Oct. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Though the Republican governor’s action was targeted at Montgomery County, it applies to local health officers across the state.
“I was surprised. I don’t think it was appropriate. I don’t think it is supported by data,” Elrich, a Democrat, said during an online briefing with reporters Wednesday.
“It makes no sense to have a policy to, on one hand, say: ‘I’m perfectly fine with the entire public school system of every county that wants to close it to close.’ And then, on the other hand, just saying: ‘I’m OK with private schools opening,‘” Elrich said. “There is no logic.”
Elrich said children and employees at private schools are just as at risk of contracting and spreading the coronvirus as children and employees at public schools.
“I don’t understand the separation of the problem as more serious for one group than another group,” said Elrich, former public school teacher.
Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci responded to Elrich’s comments with a statement: “The governor has made himself clear: private and parochial schools deserve the same opportunity public schools have had to make reopening decisions based on public health guidelines. The county’s blanket closure mandate was overly broad and inconsistent with the powers intended to be delegated to the county health officer.”
Most public school systems in Maryland have chosen to offer online-only classes to start the school year, decisions that were made by local boards of education.
Hogan’s office said the intent of his order was to invalidate Montgomery County’s order. But Montgomery officials have not rescinded their order.
“We are continuing to evaluate the impact of the governor’s executive order on the directive we’ve put out,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County’s health officer.
Following that review, Gayles said he would announce any “necessary actions.”
A group of Montgomery private school parents also is challenging Gayles’ order in federal court.
Gayles said he issued the order because he believes the transmission rate and number of new cases in the county and the region remain too high to safely open schools for in-person classes.
Elrich said he and Hogan have not discussed the schools issue, but he planned to bring it up later Wednesday on a conference call with county leaders and the governor’s staff.
“He has not spoken to me and I have not spoken to him,” Elrich said.