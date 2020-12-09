Maryland inmate death toll increases to 14 as COVID-19 cases spike in prisons, jails

An inmate in his 70s at Cumberland’s Western Correctional Institution died of COVID-19 last week, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services confirmed, making him the fourteenth inmate in the state to die of the virus this year.
The man had been hospitalized since November, the department said. The death comes as Maryland prisons continue to see surging totals in confirmed cases of the virus.
Last week, the number of inmates at Eastern Correctional Institution with confirmed cases of the virus jumped by 60, according to corrections department statistics, bringing the total number of inmates at the facility to test positive since the start of the pandemic to 620. It has the most cases of any prison in the state, officials said.
Mike Ricci, Communications Director for the Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, said that ECI accounts for most of the COVID-19 cases in Somerset County.
ECI is Maryland’s largest prison with more than 2,900 inmate, according to correctional department spokesperson Mark Vernarelli. In addition to the inmate cases, a total of 127 correctional staff at the facility have tested positive for the virus, second only to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, according to state health department’s data.
Vernarelli said the state is taking steps, such as providing and mandating personal protective equipment at all facilities, to contain the spread.
“Some areas of the state are seeing an increase in cases, and since COVID is transmitted in communities everywhere, the department continues to implore its employees to take precautions and follow all health guidelines in and outside of their workplaces,” Vernarelli said.
Tasha Owens said her fiance, Stanley Harrison, an inmate at Eastern Correctional Institution, was not infected with the virus. Still, she said, he was transferred to a tier where much of the prison population had confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“The tier he was on was the only place they had where inmates were not testing positive. Just because these guys are in prison doesn’t mean they should put themselves in harms way by getting COVID-19,” Owens said. “I am not just looking out for my fiance, I am looking out for all inmates.”
Harrison was sentenced to 12 years in 2013 for armed robbery and assault charges after taking a guilty plea, according to Maryland Court records.
Owens, 45, said she and other mothers or girlfriends of inmates have started a petition and even reached out to Hogan’s office to make him aware of what they say are dangerous conditions inside the facility.
Ashley Congo, said her fiance, Lorenzo Blythe, 33, is housed at the facility and is particularly vulnerable to the illness because he has underlying health conditions and must take medicine twice a day.
“Without that (medicine), he will not be able to eat,” Congo said.
Vernarelli says the correctional department has done “everything possible” to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“The department is constantly testing, utilizing quarantine and isolation housing, and remaining nimble in modifying inmate movement to prevent and mitigate potential spread,” Vernarelli said.