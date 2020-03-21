Baltimore public works officials announce restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

Recreational activities at the Liberty, Loch Raven, and Prettyboy reservoirs will be suspended, citizen drop-off center service will be reduced and additional restrictions by Baltimore public works will be in place starting Monday.
Beginning Monday, staff who can work from home will remain home, and services such as the water billing call center and customer walk-in center at the Abel Wolman Municipal Building will close, Baltimore Department of Public Works officials said. Only emergency water maintenance issues will be addressed.
“This action will ensure we have a reserve of staff knowledgeable and capable of performing the critical functions,” Baltimore City Department of Public Works Acting Director Matthew W. Garbark said in a statement.
The reductions at DPW extend to the three reservoirs operated by the city, where all recreational activities, including hiking, biking and horseback riding will be suspended, but the city’s park facilities, operated by the parks department, will remain open.
Curbside trash pickup will continue, but disposal at six drop-off centers will be suspended. Disposal services will continue at the Quarantine Road Landfill and the Northwest Transfer Facility, but the Quarantine Road Landfill will no longer accept cash or credit card transactions.
Additional services, such as street and alley cleaning, graffiti removal, rat abatement, and bulk trash pickup will also be suspended.
Construction, engineering, and maintenance projects not deemed essential will be suspended, officials said. Prequalification for contractors/consultants will be automatically extended for three months.