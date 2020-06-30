Downtown Baltimore headed into pandemic in strong position but uncertainty lies ahead, report says

The report looks at an area in a one-mile radius of Pratt and Light streets, including neighborhoods such as Mount Vernon, the west side of downtown, Federal Hill, Sharp-Leadenhall, Harbor East and Harbor Point. The city’s economic center is home to 42,706 residents, 30 million square feet of office space and more than 9,600 hotel rooms. The city’s downtown district ranks 12th nationally in the number of residents living in central districts.