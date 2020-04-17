Baltimore activist DeRay Mckesson confirms that he tested positive for coronavirus

Baltimore activist DeRay Mckesson confirmed via Twitter that he tested positive for the new coronavirus.
“I lost my sense of taste about a week ago — a mild symptom, the doctor said,” he wrote in a Twitter thread Thursday night. “Quarantine has now turned into isolation. Luckily, taste is beginning to come back. The doc expects me to recover fully, told me to call if I have any chest pains.”
Mckesson also pointed people towards a COVID-19 resource portal at whileathome.org.
Mckesson, when reached by phone Friday morning, said that he got tested in New York, where he’s currently in quarantine. He said he didn’t know when he would be back in Baltimore, but estimated that his sense of taste is now 70 percent back.
He added that his doctor said that the loss of taste is a later symptom of the coronavirus and that he suspects he’s on the mend.
Mckesson additionally tweeted Thursday night about the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on black communities, which is also reflected in Maryland state data. He attributed this to structural racism.
Speaking over the phone, Mckesson pointed to his work on a program with the K Health app that offers residents of Louisiana (a state where the pandemic has hit especially hard) free access to virtual primary care doctors through April.
“That initiative that we helped launch in Louisiana is something that we wish we had at home, in Baltimore,” Mckesson said. “I wish that everybody who thought they had a symptom or thought they didn’t feel well could just talk to a doctor.”
He said that he’d “love to help facilitate that at home" and noted that systemic boundaries stop many people in marginalized communities from going to doctors unless they’re really sick.