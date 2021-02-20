Federal COVID-19 vaccine shipments delayed by storms expected by Monday

State health officials expect most of the delayed shipments of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government to be delivered by Monday.
The Maryland Department of Health said Saturday it has been in touch with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about delays caused by severe winter storms throughout the country.
Vaccine providers should expect the majority of Pfizer and Moderna back orders to be delivered on Monday, state health officials said. Those orders that do not arrive on Monday should be delivered by Wednesday.
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, said in a tweet Saturday the update is the latest from federal officials regarding the status of weather-related shipment delays.
Officials said federal vaccine distributors are working through the weekend to catch up on back orders, but no deliveries are expected this weekend.
Back orders will be filled on a first-in, first-out basis, officials said.