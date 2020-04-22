‘Please Leave Now’: Tensions rise at Deep Creek Lake as locals worry visitors might bring coronavirus

“We get a lot of people here from D.C., Baltimore, Pennsylvania. West Virginia and Virginia,” said Claire Swauger, 53, a hotel revenue manager and resident of McHenry, a short drive from the lake. “I don’t object to out-of-staters at all — they certainly fuel our economy here. It’s more about being responsible. Coming to a rural community for vacation and filling up a rental house with 12 or more people is the very thing we should be avoiding.”