Maryland reports 2,638 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Maryland reported Sunday 2,638 new cases of the coronavirus and 17 more deaths as the state reported a record 66,618 tests completed over the past 24 hours.
Sunday’s additions bring the state’s total to 234,647 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 4,954 people who have died due to the disease or complications from it.
As of Sunday, 1,679 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate is at 7.41% as of Sunday.
This story will be updated.