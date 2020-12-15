Maryland passes 5,000 coronavirus deaths, reports 61 fatalities, most in one day since May

Maryland reported 61 deaths tied to COVID-19, the most fatalities reported in a single day since May 12, and 2,401 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday.
The state also set a new hospitalization high for the fifth time in the past week.
“While many of us have grown numb to the daily statistics, each of these deaths represents somebody’s loved one, and each is a devastating loss for our state,” Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, wrote in a statement Tuesday. “The weeks and months ahead may well be the most difficult we have experienced since the beginning of the pandemic. I’m calling on Marylanders to stand in solidarity against this deadly virus.”
Maryland has reported 2,000 or more cases for 18 of past 21 days, including every day in December, after never doing so before mid-November. The state has now also reported 1,000 or more confirmed virus cases for 42 consecutive days after reaching that mark only sparingly between early June and this stretch.
After reporting fewer than 200 deaths in October, Maryland has seen more than 1,000 deaths in November and about half of December.
The state reported 1,799 people hospitalized with virus complications Tuesday, up from 1,742 Monday. There are nearly 1,300 more people hospitalized with virus complications now than there were at the beginning of November, when 523 people were hospitalized.
Among those hospitalized, 411 required intensive care, up from 404 Monday. That’s up from 238 ICU hospitalizations as of a month ago.
Deaths and hospitalizations can lag behind a surge in cases, as it can take weeks for some patients’ symptoms to worsen and for some to die.
The new numbers came a day after Maryland administered some of its first vaccines to health care workers statewide. Nursing home residents and staff as well as health care workers will be the first to receive vaccines.
The new data bring the state to a total of 239,362 confirmed virus cases and 5,039 deaths since March.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.53%, up slightly from 7.46% Monday.
This story will be updated.