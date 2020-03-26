Maryland orders child care programs closed by end of Friday to slow spread of coronavirus

Maryland schools Superintendent Karen Salmon has ordered most child care centers to close at the end of business Friday, the latest attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Licensed child care programs can reopen as early as Monday if they gain approval from the state, serve only the children of essential workers and conduct a thorough cleaning of the facilities.
The exception to Salmon’s order are a limited number of state-funded child care programs that were recently announced. There are currently 1,200 slots in the state, Salmon said on Wednesday.
The announcement was posted on the state’s website with no other notice to the public. The governor’s office announced it in a tweet.
Wednesday, Salmon ordered Maryland schools to remain closed for an additional month. That followed an order from Gov. Larry Hogan shutting down all nonessential businesses in the state.
The notice on the website described the announcement as a “clarification” to her announcement to close schools on Wednesday. The notice said that at the end of the day on Friday “all child care programs are to be closed.”
In the statement, Salmon said the state has set up child care programs for “designated essential personnel," such as health care and first responders. Those programs are free for essential workers.
Programs that are eligible to care for the children of essential workers can be found at earlychildhood.marylandpublicschools.org or by calling 877-261-0060 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The state health department reported 580 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday. The additional 157 cases were the largest single-day jump yet.
