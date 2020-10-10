Maryland reports 636 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths Saturday as hospitalizations decline

Maryland officials on Saturday reported 636 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and five new deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The additions bring the state to 130,795 confirmed infections and 3,850 virus-related deaths since the pandemic arrived in March.
The number of people hospitalized with the disease declined by eight, bringing the total number to 383. Maryland had recently seen a bump in hospitalizations, with 403 recorded Thursday. It was the first time since late August that more than 400 Marylanders were hospitalized. Of the patients now hospitalized, 91 are in intensive care, five fewer than the previous day.
Those figures have declined significantly since the height of the pandemic in May. Early that month, about 1,700 people were hospitalized, with nearly 600 patients requiring intensive care.
The state’s positivity rate was listed at 2.79% Saturday. Johns Hopkins University, which calculates positivity differently than the state, has Maryland’s seven-data positivity rate through Friday as 5.8%.
While Maryland determines positivity using tests conducted, Hopkins uses the people tested, meaning individuals who are tested multiple times, regardless of their results, are counted only once in the university’s calculation.
This article will be updated.