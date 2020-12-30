Maryland reports highest coronavirus positivity rate since early June and 45 deaths

Maryland reported 45 deaths Wednesday tied to COVID-19, along with 2,628 new coronavirus cases and its highest seven-day positivity rate since early June.
Maryland has now reported 1,195 deaths in December, the most of any month outside of May. In November and December, Maryland has reported 1,681 deaths, 29.5% of the state’s death total.
The state has now reported 1,000 or more cases every day after Nov. 3 and more than 2,000 cases for all but three days in December.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 8.22%, up from 8.1% Tuesday.That’s the highest positivity rate the state has seen since early June.
The state reported 1,756 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Wednesday, up from 1,725 Tuesday. Hospitalizations have been above 1,600 since Dec. 8 and were at a pandemic high of 1,799 Dec. 15.
Among those hospitalized, 410 required intensive care, down from 420 Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 36,669 people have now been vaccinated statewide, according to the state’s data. That’s 0.61% of the state population.
Nationwide, the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been slower than expected, falling well short so far of a planned 20 million vaccines distributed by the end of the year.
“We all need to be ramping up if we’re going to get this enormous job done across the country,” Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Wednesday morning in an interview on CBS This Morning.
Hogan attributed the slowdown to the federal government not giving the number of vaccines they had originally told states they would receive, production not moving as quickly as projected, and “no real plan” or financial support for the rollout.
The slowdown comes amid news of the first reported instance of a COVID-19 variant in the United States Tuesday in Colorado. The man who had it had no travel history, according to state officials. The new variant, which has been found in the United Kingdom, is thought to spread more easily, but officials believe vaccines will work against it.
In the CBS interview Wednesday, Hogan said the state is “very concerned” about the new strain. There have been no signs of it appearing in Maryland yet, Hogan said, but “there’s no way to stop the virus from sneaking across.”
“Our entire team has been focused on what to do when we do have to face that,” Hogan said.
The new data bring the state to a total of 273,689 confirmed virus cases and 5,681 deaths since March.
Latest Coronavirus
This story will be updated.