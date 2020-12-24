Maryland reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,866 new coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve

Allegany County, which had the highest seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people of any county ever statewide during the pandemic as of Dec. 6 at 198.41, has seen that case rate dip significantly in recent weeks, now down to 65.73 as of Wednesday. That’s still the third-highest in the state and well above the statewide average of 38.03. Allegany County added four new deaths Thursday. The county has now reported about one case per 13.5 residents.