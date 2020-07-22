Maryland reports more than 80k total confirmed coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maryland surpassed the 80,000 mark Wednesday, with state health officials reporting 627 new cases of the illness.
The rise brings Maryland’s infection total to 80,172 confirmed cases.
There are 505 people currently hospitalized with the virus, an increase in 21 over the previous day.
In all, the virus and its effects have killed at least 3,276 Marylanders since March 18.
With cases rising in younger people, health officials have sounded the alarm on a spike, urging Gov. Larry Hogan to reconsider facets of his Phase 2 reopening plan. In Baltimore, officials announced Wednesday a halt to indoor dining in restaurants and mandated citizens wear masks in all public spaces.
The state’s positivity rate was 4.49%, with substantially higher rates reported in parts of Baltimore such as Canton.
Citing rising those numbers, Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and health commissioner Letitia Dzirasa suspended all indoor dining in bars and restaurants within city limits Wednesday morning.
Maryland health officials and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. have asked Gov. Larry Hogan to put a stop to indoor dining in the state.
This week, leaders in New York added Maryland and 9 other states to a list of more than 30 total states under quarantine because of “significant community spread.” Anyone traveling from Maryland to New York must quarantine for 14 days.