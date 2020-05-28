CVS Health announces 13 new coronavirus drive-thru testing sites across Maryland

CVS Health announced Thursday morning that it’s adding 13 drive-thru coronavirus testing locations throughout Maryland.
The new testing sites, which will use self-swab kits, bring the company’s total to 30 in the state, according to a news release. The sites will also help CVS Health accomplish its goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites across the country by the end of May and processing up to 1.5 million tests per month (subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity), the company said.
CVS Health said more than half of the test sites will help serve communities deemed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Social Vulnerability Index to have the greatest need.
“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” CVS Health CEO and President Larry J. Merlo said in a release. “Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”
The self-swab tests will be available for people who meet CDC and state testing guidelines, the company said. Patients are asked to register in advance online and schedule an appointment. Those being tested will be asked to stay in their cars and directed to either the pharmacy drive-thru or a spot in the parking lot. A CVS Pharmacy employee will then oversee the self-swab process to ensure it’s conducted properly.
The tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, the company said, and the results will be available in approximately three days. Appointments can be made starting Friday.
The new testing sites are:
· 503 South Cherry Grove Ave., Annapolis, 21401
· 2504 N. Charles St., Baltimore, 21218
· 9305-9 Harford Road, Carney, 21234
· 500 Eastern Boulevard, Essex, 2122
· 228 Mountain Road, Fallston, 21047
· 1460B W. Patrick St., Frederick, 21701
· 5910 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, 20770
· 1503 Potomac Ave., Hagerstown, 21742
· 7706 Milestone Parkway, Hanover, 21076
· 1008 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, 21078
· 5621 Sargent Road, Hyattsville, 20782
· 360 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, 20850
· 3350 Worthington Road, Urbana, 21704