CVS Health set to start administering COVID vaccines at 18 locations across Maryland

CVS Pharmacy announced Tuesday that it plans to open 18 pharmacy locations across Maryland next week to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
The pharmacy will receive about 11,000 vaccines and start administering them Feb. 11 at pharmacies in Baltimore, Bowie, Chester, Frederick, Fulton, Hagerstown, Ocean City and Rockville. Appointments will be able to be made as early as Feb. 9, according to the release.
The vaccine supply will be sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program and as supply increases, more locations will open and appointments will be added.
“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health said in a news release. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”
Those who meet Maryland’s vaccination criteria, currently in 1C of its vaccine rollout, can sign up online at CVS.com, through the pharmacy’s app or by calling 800-746-7287. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.
Maryland is joining 10 other states, including California, Texas and Virginia, that have CVS Pharmacy locations helping with vaccinations.