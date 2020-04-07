'This is a collective experience’: How Baltimore’s creative class practices self-care during the COVID-19 pandemic

Despite what your social media feeds and e-meets with friends and colleagues may suggest, there is no right way to emotionally handle the COVID-19 pandemic. Sure, you can take stock in the hand-washing routines and, if you live with others, quality time with limited company. You can (and probably should) keep up with loved ones from afar. But keeping your mental health in check can be difficult in even the best of times, let alone one ruled by chaos and dread.

Public health experts aren’t the only perspectives to learn from right now. People in the arts, restaurants and other parts of the creative class find meaning in chaos every single day. We consulted several Baltimore creatives to see how they’re dealing with this unprecedented moment.

Amy Langrehr, Food blogger

Amy Langrehr has used the quarantine as an opportunity to go diving -- in her pantry. The blogger behind Charm City Cook has been preparing comfort food dishes like buttery egg noodles with kielbasa and peas, and white bean soup with garlicky toast, all from items she happens to have on hand in her Whitehall Mill apartment.

Not every dish turns out Instagram picture-perfect, says Langrehr, who directs marketing and development for the GreenMount School. Just the other night she was making pasta puttanesca. She didn’t have anchovies, so she googled substitutions and used sardines instead. “It was not good. Not at all.”

Her advice to home cooks? “Try to have the best ingredients you possibly can and very few of them.” She’s a fan of frozen cod from Trader Joe’s -- it’s versatile and easy to cook -- chickpeas and fresh herbs for every occasion. “Herbs are going to save your dish.” She also loves using leftover ingredients like chicken and vegetables to create stocks. “The feeling of not wasting food is my favorite thing in the whole world.”

Langrehr has also done her part to support local businesses, ordering fresh seafood from JJ McDonell and CSA boxes from Chesapeake Farm to Table. She’s also been ordering fresh flowers, a small indulgence for a troubled time. With just one bouquet of bright blooms to liven up her apartment, “I feel better.”

Arli Lima, Food blogger

Arli Lima’s Instagram account is a mosaic of delicious things she’s consumed at Baltimore restaurants, from gooey macaroni and cheese to bright green cocktails garnished with a lemon.

“It’s almost like every day, or every other day I’m invited to a restaurant,” said the food blogger who works in communications for the city.

With restaurants mostly closed and her evenings suddenly free, she’s been going for long walks through downtown Baltimore and Mt. Vernon. Now that the streets are mostly empty, Lima has a chance to notice things that ordinarily escape her attention.

“I’m always amazed to see the cherry blossoms up close.” She loves to see the petals fall to the ground.

The pandemic, she says, “was a much needed break that I didn’t know that I needed.”

She’s even lost a few pounds.

Ulysses Muñoz DJ and entrepreneur James Nasty talks about some of the hot sauces he produces. He said he's using these uncertain times to relax, cook and take it easy. DJ and entrepreneur James Nasty talks about some of the hot sauces he produces. He said he's using these uncertain times to relax, cook and take it easy. (Ulysses Muñoz)

James Nasty, DJ

Many DJs had their livelihoods almost completely shut down when the pandemic forced gig cancellations and postponements. Heralded Baltimore DJ James Nasty wasn’t one of them, which is lucky for him.

“I’m not really worried about income right now,” he said. “This is probably one of the biggest things that I hope artists can learn from me, and I’ve kind of preached to artists in this town for a while: live performance income is not the only income you can rely on, and shouldn’t be.”

Nasty, who also books shows for North Ave. Market and runs Jones Falls Sauce Company, noted that he’s able to depend on income from licensing songs and related sources. Instead, the pandemic has pushed him to focus on “refreshing and recharging.”

“I’ve been a full-time musician since 2012, and also a full-time entrepreneur, so I’ve been using this time, honestly, just to take a break and reconnect with being a person,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of hiking, and just atking my time and cooking at home.”

He advised people to remember that humans are meant to adapt to new circumstances. For fellow artists, he suggested that adaptation can include finding other ways to monetize art while also staying grounded.

Derek Rush/Courtesy Of Of Re:Nü Gatherings Rob Savillo (left) performs with bandmates Erica Burgner-Hannum (right) and Terence Hannum (background) as The Holy Circle. Rob Savillo (left) performs with bandmates Erica Burgner-Hannum (right) and Terence Hannum (background) as The Holy Circle. (Derek Rush/Courtesy Of Of Re:Nü Gatherings)

Terence Hannum and Erica Burgner-Hannum, The Holy Circle

The couple that forms two thirds of the dark electronic trio The Holy Circle are dealing with a lot of moving parts right now. As full-time educators, they’re navigating the switch to teaching online. They also balance this with the responsibilities of parenting their 8- and 11-year-old children.

“We’ve had to try to start to draw some boundaries about when we’re going to be online working, and when we’re going to spend time together [as a family],” Burgner-Hannum said. That said, creating separation between the various roles they occupy (including as artists themselves) isn’t easy. The Holy Circle recently put a demo together to shop to labels; while this pandemic coincides with a break they’d planned to take, concerns about when they can go on the road and play the new material remain.

Budgeting time for making and engaging with art, whether it’s listening to records or painting or writing in journals, has helped them stay sane.

“For both of us, listening to the thing we made and talking about it, talking with Rob [Savillo, their bandmate in The Holy Circle] about new ideas and sending each other little demos, that’s kept us still optimistically creative,” Hannum said. The pair also noted that abandoning notions of a fixed schedule helped them incorporate creativity into their daily life. “Recognizing that maybe working in some time to go back and forth between my job and doing something creatively is probably really important for my mental and emotional health,” Burgner-Hannum said.

David "Wavey" Anderson Iii/Courtesy Of Joy Postell Promotional photo of Joy Postell. Promotional photo of Joy Postell. (David "Wavey" Anderson Iii/Courtesy Of Joy Postell)

Joy Postell, singer

R&B songstress Joy Postell, like many artists, had key opportunities threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. For her, they’ve included a speaking engagement at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture and a show at the Ottobar. She admitted to having “moments of panic” towards the crisis’ beginnings.

Now, however, she’s taken the time to both stay grounded and be productive. Her natural introversion has made what could be a more stifling time into something actually productive. She had recently put a lot of work into her upcoming album; now she gets to shift her energy to photo and video treatments, sitting with the music and other planning.

“The timing kind of worked a little bit for me to be still for a second, because I’ve been working a lot, and now I’m sitting with everything I’ve been working on,” she said.