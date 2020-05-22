Federal criminal trials in Maryland postponed through July due to coronavirus

Citing continued social distancing concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Maryland’s chief federal judge has postponed federal criminal jury trials through July.
In a new order posted Friday morning, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar extended a standing order postponing jury trials, saying some civil jury trials may begin starting July 1 and some criminal trials may begin Aug. 1.
“Although the Court is cognizant of the urgent need to proceed with criminal trials, particularly for those defendants detained pre-trial, the need to enact adequate protections to allow social distancing for jurors will permit certain civil trials to resume more quickly, because civil proceedings involve a smaller number of jurors,” Bredar wrote.
The order says that the period between March 16 and July 31 will be excluded from calculations related to a defendant’s right to a speedy trial.
The federal grand jury has also not been meeting since coronavirus concerns emerged, and the order excuses prosecutors from a 30-day time frame to obtain indictments.
Beyond jury trials, Bredar’s order says all civil and criminal hearings, trials, and proceedings should continue as presently scheduled. All proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland currently scheduled to begin after June 5 will continue as presently scheduled, the order says.
