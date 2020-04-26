Maryland reports 815 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 30 more deaths resulting from disease

Maryland officials reported Sunday that state has confirmed 815 new cases of the coronavirus, 30 of them fatal, a decrease in both the number of new cases and deaths after the state reported its deadliest day of the pandemic so far.
Kata Hall, spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote on Twitter the state has now confirmed 18,581 cases of COVID-19 in total and that at least 827 people have died due to the disease.
Hall added 83 people have probably died due to the disease or complications brought about by the virus, although those figures have not been confirmed by laboratory testing.
The decrease in deaths and new cases comes after the state saw a spike on Saturday, when state health officials reported that 74 people had been confirmed to have died from the coronavirus in a 24-hour period, the single deadliest day of the pandemic in the state to date.
This story will be updated.