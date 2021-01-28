Being asked for insurance information to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine? It will still be free.

Trying to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine appointment and confused about why you’re being asked for insurance information? Don’t worry.
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said the state’s registration system asks for Medicare or insurance information, even though the vaccine is free. She said it’s not required to provide the information.
Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokesman, Mike Ricci, reiterated that vaccines are being administered at no cost to everyone who wants one, but that providers can charge insurance companies.
“Providers may choose to charge your insurance company, they are not permitted to charge or collect any money from the patient,” Ricci said in a tweet. “The vaccine is free even if you do not have insurance.”
The Maryland Department of Health issued the same statement as Ricci.
The Maryland Insurance Administration emphasized that even if an individual is uninsured, the vaccine will still be free.
“Even if you do not have a traditional ACA health insurance plan, in Maryland, your health insurers still cannot charge you a co-pay or any cost sharing related to COVID-19 preventive services, including vaccinations,” Maryland Insurance Commissioner Kathleen A. Birrane said in a news release last month.