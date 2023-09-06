Advertisement
COVID-19 in Maryland: Track death, hospitalization and case data from the state and CDC

The graphics on this page are based on government data. The Maryland Department of Health releases new surveillance data on Tuesdays and no longer publicly compiles testing or vaccination data. To guide prevention decisions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks hospital admission levels by county, which it updates on Mondays.

The Baltimore Sun maintains this page as part of its public service mission and to provide context for its COVID-19 coverage. We suggest focusing on recent hospitalizations and deaths to assess the disease’s current impact. To share feedback about this page and how you use it, please complete this survey.

COVID-19 statewide

Statewide 7-day average of acute and ICU hospitalizations from COVID-19

Statewide 7-day average of newly reported confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Statewide 7-day average of newly reported COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 activity by Maryland jurisdiction

The Maryland Department of Health reports data about confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and cases on the jurisdiction level.

Recent COVID-19 trends by jurisdiction

CDC hospital admission level by Maryland jurisdiction

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions levels on the county level, which can guide prevention decisions. It measures weekly COVID-19 hospitalization admissions per 100,000 residents and has three levels: low (less than 10), medium (10 to 19.9) or high (greater than or equal to 20).

When the level is medium or high, CDC guidance includes wearing a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public if you are at high risk of getting sick or considering self-testing and wearing a mask if you live with or have social contact with someone who is at high risk. If the level is high, CDC guidance says to wear a mask, and if at risk, avoid non-essential indoor activities in public.

Total COVID-19 deaths by age

Total COVID-19 deaths by race and ethnicity

Data notes

COVID-19 data on statewide cases, deaths and hospitalizations as well as case and death data by jursidiction and age/race/ethnicity is from the Maryland Department of Health. Data on hospitalizations and hospital admissions levels by Maryland jurisdiction is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Population data used to calculate crude rates and the percentage of population by race, ethnicity and age is from the 2022 U.S. Census estimates.

Data from the Maryland Department of Health for the week prior is updated every Tuesday 10 a.m. CDC weekly hospital admissions data is updated a week after the end of the reporting period.

The data on this page will update as it becomes available on Tuesdays. Not all data may update immediately. View our GitHub repository to see the full documentation for how we pull and clean the data for this page.

Data on this page is preliminary.

Have a question about these charts? Reach us at this form.

