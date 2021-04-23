Maryland Department of Health opens COVID testing site at Oriole Park during home games

The Maryland Department of Health is opening a COVID-19 testing site at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for fans who come to home games at the Baltimore ballpark.
The testing hub will run from an hour before each game through the first two and a half hours of the game, or the end of the 8th inning, whichever comes first, according to a news release sent by the health department Friday.
Testing will not be required of fans who come to the ballpark. Visitors do not have to make an appointment in advance.
“This is just one element in Maryland’s evolving testing strategy, bringing these critical services directly into the community,” Maryland Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said. “As summer approaches, we want to support the return to the activities we’ve missed for over a year — like hometown baseball — and making testing convenient is essential to being able to do that safely.”
The current testing positivity rates statewide and in the city suggest that not enough people are getting tested for the disease. On Friday, Baltimore City recorded its positivity rate at 5.3%, and Maryland’s was at 5.1%. The World Health Organization recommends the percent positive remain below 5% for at least two weeks before governments consider relaxing restrictions.
Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner and public health professor at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., said COVID-19 tests and vaccinations should made more widely available, especially as the national testing capacity shrinks amid the immunization campaign.
“Ideally, of course, there should be a negative test or proof of vaccination checked BEFORE people go to crowded settings,” Wen said in email.
She said the Orioles also could incentivize vaccinations by opening up special sections of the park, or offering perks or prizes, to those who show proof of vaccination.
The Baltimore City Department of Health declined to comment.
