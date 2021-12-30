New drive-thru COVID testing site to open in Baltimore near Pimlico

A new, drive-thru coronavirus testing site is slated to open in Baltimore Thursday afternoon, Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer announced.
Located at the former Baltimore City Public Safety Training Facility, near the Pimlico Race Course, the site will be open 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, according to a statement released by the Democrat from District 5.
Accu Reference Medical Lab will operate the site at 3500 W Northern Parkway, Schleifer’s statement said. It will offer polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests. You can register for a free test here.
Schleifer commended Mayor Brandon Scott and Council President Nick Mosby, both Democrats, and the city’s health and fire departments for making the testing site possible.
“After witnessing a significant shortage of COVID testing locations and the painfully long lines that Baltimore City residents have been enduring to be tested, I knew we could do better,” Schleifer’s statement said.