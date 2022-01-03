Some COVID testing and vaccination sites in Maryland to close Monday due to snow forecasts

Some state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in Maryland will close Monday due to winter storm forecasts.
They are located at:
- Annapolis (corner of Bladen and Calvert streets)
- Anne Arundel County (Anne Arundel Medical Center)
- Baltimore City (State Center)
- Harford County (UM Upper Chesapeake Health)
- Prince George’s County (City of Praise Family Ministries)
State health officials urged Marylanders to verify the operating status of any site before visiting Monday due to possible road conditions.
The Baltimore area could see 3 to 5 inches of snow Monday; the Washington, D.C., region could see even more. Precipitation could begin in the early morning hours and proceed until the afternoon.
State officials said the public should avoid the roads, if possible, and heed the warnings of local forecasters.