Maryland announces 13 deaths from COVID-19, highest daily total since August

Maryland saw the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 since late August on Saturday, when state officials reported 13 new deaths and 796 new cases.
That brings the total number of state residents who have been infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus to 139,487 and the total number of confirmed deaths attributed to the disease to 3,945. An additional 146 people are considered likely to have died from COVID-19.
The 13 fatalities announced Saturday represent the highest single-day death toll since Aug. 28, when 13 were reported as well. The number of cases added Saturday was the highest daily addition since 798 were announced on Oct. 17.
Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive tests over a week, was 3.04% as of Friday, an increase of 0.04% since the Thursday figure.
There were 455 people hospitalized for the disease as of Saturday, three fewer than on Friday. Of those, 109 people were being treated in intensive care units, down from 122 Friday. It is the 12th day in a row that more than 100 people have been sick enough to require this elevated level of care.
This article will be updated.