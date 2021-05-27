Maryland COVID hospitalizations, testing positivity decline as death toll spikes after state recategorizes 500 fatalities

The same day Maryland officials recategorized more than 500 deaths as COVID-19 fatalities, hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continued to decline, according to state health data.
Here’s a look at where other key coronavirus indicators stood Thursday:
Cases
With 217 new coronavirus infections, Maryland has recorded 459,095 cases since health officials began tracking the virus in March 2020, according to health department data.
The state has reported an average of 311 cases everyday over the past two weeks.
Deaths
The coronavirus has killed 9,368 in Maryland throughout the pandemic. The total reflects the more than 500 mislabeled deaths and five more reported Thursday.
On average, the state has reported 11 deaths daily over the last 14 days.
Hospitalizations
About 399 people remained hospitalized in Maryland Thursday, 33 fewer patients than the day before, according to the health department.
Testing positivity
The state’s average testing positivity rate was 1.84%, down 0.03 percentage points compared to a day earlier, the data shows.
Up from Wednesday’s haul of 18,141, the state reported 23,747 tests were returned, the data shows. That’s less than the roughly 29,000 reported a week ago.
Some 10.3 million nasal swabs from Maryland and counting have been tested for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, the data shows.
Vaccinations
Maryland reported 39,971 COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday, with 14,274 receiving a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s two-shot vaccines and 24,747 more completing the course. The state said 950 single-shot immunizations made by Johnson & Johnson were administered.
More than 2.8 million people in Maryland, roughly 47% of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated either by getting a single-shot immunization or finishing a two-dose schedule, the data shows.
Meanwhile, more than 3.4 million residents, about 56% of the state’s people, have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the health department.
In sum, more than 6 million vaccine doses have been administered since Dec. 14. The state has reported an average of 38,362 immunizations daily over the last week.
Federal entities have administered 199,583 COVID-19 immunizations in Maryland, according to the health department.
Vaccines by age:
With just one vaccine approved for use in people under 18 but none for use in anyone under 12, about 24% of Maryland’s youth between those ages have received at least one vaccine dose, the data shows.
Additionally, about 84.5% of Marylanders 65 and older, 72% of residents between the ages of 50 and 64 and 57% of residents 18 to 49 years old have gotten at least one immunization, according to the health department.
Vaccines by race:
Demographics that make up 58.5% and 31% of Maryland’s population, about 2.54 times more white people than Black people have been fully vaccinated in the state, the data shows. The difference is down from a month ago, when it was about 2.7 times.
About 2.3 times more white residents than Black residents have received a first dose, a difference smaller than it was a month ago, when it was 2.5 times, according to the health department.
Latino people, who account for at least 10.6% of state residents, represent about 7.3% of the people who’ve been fully vaccinated and whose ethnicity was recorded, the data shows. A month ago, approximately 6% of those completely immunized in the state identified as Latino.
When it comes to first doses, Latino residents have received about 8.4% where ethnicity was known, according to the state. A month ago, that demographic accounted for about 7% of first doses.
Vaccines by county:
The southernmost jurisdiction on the state’s Eastern Shore, Somerset County continues to lag behind all other localities in terms of its coronavirus vaccination rates. About 29.8% of Somerset’s approximately 26,000 residents have been fully vaccinated while about 33.1% have received a first dose.
Somerset is about 54% white and 41.5% Black, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. About 23.6% of the people in Somerset live in poverty, the highest share in the state.
By comparison, Howard County has seen about 54.9% of its roughly 326,000 people fully vaccinated and 61.7% receive a first dose — both top marks in the state, the health department data shows.
Census estimates show Howard County’s population is almost 56% white, 20% Black and about 19% Asian. About 5% of people in Howard live in poverty, the smallest share in the state.