Maryland adds 862 coronavirus cases, 27 COVID-19 deaths

Maryland health officials reported 862 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, as well as 27 fatalities associated with the disease.
The daily tallies bring the state to 378,490 and 7,607 total COVID-19 cases and deaths, respectively, since officials began tracking the disease in March. Maryland confirmed its first cases on March 5, 2020.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan addressed the forthcoming milestone during a news conference Tuesday, applauding his state’s efforts to curtail the coronavirus and touting the ongoing vaccination campaign as an eventual end to the worst of the pandemic.
“We can approach this anniversary knowing that our early and aggressive actions, the ongoing vigilance on behalf of Marylanders and now the availability of safe and effective vaccines are all continuing to bring us closer to a return to normalcy,” Hogan said.
Some 36,616 people received vaccine doses across Maryland over the last 24 hours, the health department reported Wednesday. Both approved vaccines require two immunizations to protect against severe illness. There were 21,549 people who received their first dose of the vaccine and 15,067 got their second shot, according to Tuesday’s data.
The state reported 768,468 people have gotten preliminary immunizations in Maryland since mid-December, while 380,799 have been fully vaccinated — about 12.7% and 6.3% of the state’s 6 million residents.
Maryland has now averaged 30,387 doses everyday over the last seven days, the highest average daily immunization rate recorded to date.
In his remarks, Hogan also touted the decline of key metrics used to track the disease. Hogan said the development was “very encouraging.”
Included among the figures Hogan cited was the state’s testing positivity rate, which declined again over the last reporting window. The rate, which measures approximately how many tests over the last seven days came back positive, was 3.8% Tuesday, down from 3.9% Monday.
More than 29,000 tests were completed in the state over the last 24 hours.
The number of people hospitalized also decreased, with 960 patients in Maryland hospitals for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 18 fewer than a day before. Of those hospitalized, 249 required intensive care, nine fewer than a day before.
Some 34,672 people have been hospitalized since March, according to health department data.
This story will be updated.