Maryland adds 759 coronavirus cases Wednesday, 19 fatalities

Maryland health officials reported 759 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, along with 19 fatalities.
The daily tallies bring the state’s COVID-19 case and casualty counts to 372,980 and 7,449, respectively, from the time health officials began to track the disease’s effects in March.
Meanwhile, 14 fewer people were hospitalized with COVID-19 complications than the day before. About 1,096 remained in hospitals Wednesday, 272 of whom required intensive care, which is 21 fewer patients under heightened hospital supervision than a day earlier.
Nov. 15 was the last time Maryland reported fewer people were hospitalized because of the virus, which has caused 34,078 hospitalizations since March.
About 23,159 tests for the coronavirus were completed in the last 24 hours, more than double the amount of tests reported the day before.
Maryland’s week-long average testing positivity rate decreased for the eighth day in a row, dropping 0.06 percentage points to 4.17%. That’s less than half the seven day average of 9.47% positivity reported at the beginning of the new year.
In Western Maryland, Washington County reported the highest average testing positivity in the state: 9.41%. The next highest rate, 7.27%, was reported in Cecil County.
The state has averaged 14.92 infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days, an average case rate lower than a day before. The country has averaged 25.9 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Only two Maryland counties reported average infection rates per capita higher than the national average, with Washington County pacing the state at 31.87 infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days.
Located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Dorchester County reported an average of 26.4 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. The jurisdiction has about 32,000 people.
Several counties reported average infection rates higher than the state average, including two of Maryland’s five most populated localities. Prince George’s County, with about 909,000 residents, reported an average of 18.19 infections per 100,000 people. And Anne Arundel County, with about 579,000 people, had an average of 15.41 cases per capita over the last week.
This article will be updated.