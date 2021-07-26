Maryland adds more than 250 COVID cases to state tally as concerns about delta variant mount

Maryland health officials added 256 cases of COVID-19 to the state’s infection tally Monday as concerns about the contagious delta variant continue to mount across the country.
While the state’s COVID-19 case count and hospitalization is nowhere near its winter peak, infections have been trending upward since the beginning of July. The testing positivity rate, which hit a low of 0.45% in June, has since climbed to 2.50%.
Health officials, public health professionals and researchers are concerned about the delta variant driving a resurgence of sickness and death as pockets of the population in Maryland and millions elsewhere remain unvaccinated. Adults who have not gotten inoculated against COVID-19 account for nearly all of the deaths associated with the coronavirus, top U.S. health officials say, and they are more likely to contract severe illness than those who have been immunized, too.
“All states remain at risk at seeing surges and deaths,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said last week during a virtual event with U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and others. “The harms have been far greater in places where vaccine uptake is lowest — in some places, it’s quite low in high-uptake states.”
About 58% of Maryland’s population has been fully vaccinated, and nearly 77% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to Monday’s figures. Children younger than 12 remain ineligible for the vaccines, though they are expected to qualify for vaccinations by the end of the year.
This article may be updated.