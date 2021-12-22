Thousands more COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, as positivity climbs to 12%

Maryland health officials reported 4,072 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, as the seven-day average positivity rate surpassed 12%, adding to growing concern about transmission heading into the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, especially with the rise of the very contagious omicron variant of the virus.
It comes one day after the state set a new record, with over 6,000 cases added to the state’s tally Tuesday after a two-week data outage caused by a “network security incident” at the Maryland Department of Health. Health officials said some of the positive test results reported Tuesday were collected during the outage.
But even Wednesday’s tally eclipses the previous record — 3,792 new cases reported on Dec. 4, 2020, before vaccinations were widely available in Maryland. It’s unclear if the total still reflects any cases reported during the outage.
Regardless, with Wednesday’s additions, one in every 158 Marylanders has tested positive for COVID-19 since a cyber attack first crippled the health department’s pandemic reporting on Dec. 5.
The current positivity rate, too, hearkens back to a time well before vaccines were available to treat COVID-19. The last time the state’s rate was above 12% was May 30, 2020, when coronavirus tests remained scarce.
Tuesday, 38,937 coronavirus tests were administered in Maryland, far below the record set last winter, which is 66,302 tests in one day. Tuesday saw long lines form outside of Baltimore’s only city-run testing site, and outside of the public libraries giving away free at-home tests. After taking tests, users are asked to report their results via an app, though not all will.
Meanwhile, 1,465 people are hospitalized in Maryland with COVID-19, a 73-person jump from Tuesday. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said that when hospitalizations reach 1,500 people, they will activate their pandemic plans, altering staffing and reducing non-emergency procedures.
The influx has strained hospitals already struggling with an exodus of fatigued health care professionals, experts said. And with the rise of the highly transmissible omicron variant, now about 40% of Maryland’s cases, both the vaccinated and unvaccinated are getting sick. Experts say vaccinations, and booster shots, are powerful tools to blunt the effects of COVID-19, though they may not prevent illness altogether.
As a result of the cyber attack, some COVID-19 data for Maryland remains unavailable, including the number of deaths tied to COVID-19 since Dec. 4. Residents also cannot view the number of cases by jurisdiction.