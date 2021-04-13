Maryland reports 1,084 coronavirus cases, 14 fatalities

Maryland health officials reported adding 1,084 coronavirus cases Tuesday, as well as 14 fatalities blamed on the virus.
Here’s where the other indicators stood:
Cases
The daily tally of infections raised the state’s pandemic case count to 428,799.
With more than 1,000 infections reported Tuesday, the state has recorded more than 1,000 cases six of the last seven days, health department data shows.
Deaths
Some 8,298 Marylanders have died from COVID since health officials began to track the disease’s effects in March of 2020, according to health department data.
Hospitalizations
Ten more people were hospitalized with the coronavirus, while 275 of the 1,243 patients still hospitalized required intensive care, health department data shows.
Despite the declines, more than 1,000 people have remained hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland hospitals everyday for the last 16 days.
In sum, 39,469 Marylanders have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.
Testing positivity
After reportedly increasing slightly Monday, the state’s average testing positivity rate declined Tuesday. The metric, which measures the average number of positive tests over the last seven days, was 5.53% Monday, 0.07 percentage points lower than a day before.
Vaccines
After a smaller output over the weekend, the state reported 55,544 vaccinations Tuesday, health department data shows.
About 21,606 people received their first dose of the two-shot regimens made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, with 25,266 getting their second dose. Meanwhile, 8,672 of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccines made their way into arms in Maryland.
That means more than 1.4 million have been fully vaccinated in the state, either from completing a two-dose regimen or getting the single-shot immunization.
However, the more than 8,000 people who recently received doses of Johnson & Johnson’s product are likely to be the last for an undetermined amount of time as the state has suspended use of that vaccine while federal health agencies investigate six cases of rare blood clots found in recipients.
It’s unclear how much the development will hinder Maryland’s vaccine rollout, which has seen more than 2.1 million people receive at least one immunization — almost 35% of the state’s population of roughly 6 million — and which has averaged 55,544 vaccines administered daily across the state over the last seven days, according to the health department.
More than 23% of Marylanders have been fully vaccinated.
This article will be updated.