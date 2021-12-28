Maryland reports more than 6,500 new COVID cases; hospitalizations, testing positivity increase

Maryland reported 6,574 new coronavirus cases Tuesday while several COVID-19 metrics continued to climb toward pandemic peaks.
Almost 37,000 Marylanders have tested positive for the coronavirus since Dec. 23, and several localities in the Baltimore area have instituted states of emergency and reinstituted indoor mask mandates.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 112 patients, with 1,826 people hospitalized with the respiratory illness statewide as of Tuesday, according to the health department. The last time more people battling the virus occupied Maryland hospital beds was Jan. 20.
The surge of hospitalizations caused three more hospitals to shift into crisis mode Monday, as the coronavirus wave driven by the highly contagious omicron variant tightened its grip on the state.
Maryland’s average testing positivity rate jumped by more than 1 percentage point, reaching its highest mark since May 14, 2020: 17.58%, health department data shows.
The state logged more than 44,000 new test results Tuesday, while reports of long testing lines and scrambles to secure rapid tests proliferated ahead of Christmas. More than 16 million nasal swabs from Maryland have been tested for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.
With omicron infecting both the vaccinated and unvaccinated, public health officials have pleaded for people to obtain their booster shots. The vaccines don’t prevent infection or virus transmission but are highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.
The health department reported new 15,304 booster shots administered over the last 24 hours, with approximately 1.5 million Marylanders have received the critical dose. That’s about 25% of the state’s population.
More than 70% of residents have at least completed a two-dose vaccine — either Moderna’s or Pfizer-BioNTech’s — or received the single-shot inoculation made by Johnson & Johnson, according to the health department.
