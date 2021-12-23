Maryland notches another 24-hour record of COVID cases as more patients trigger Hogan’s hospitals plan

Maryland health officials reported 6,869 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, breaking the previous record of coronavirus infections set Tuesday, while hospitalizations eclipsed a state-instituted threshold that requires hospitals to implement immediately their pandemic plans.
The state has recorded more than 17,000 cases over the past three days, levels not seen before throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in Maryland.
Some 1,505 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, 40 more than a day earlier, pushing state hospitals closer to capacity, according to the health department.
Gov. Larry Hogan, himself having recently contracted coronavirus, said earlier this week that hospitals were to implement their pandemic plans as soon as the state broached 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Under his directive, Maryland hospitals are to optimize bed capacity and bring in additional staffed beds, redeploy or alter staffing models, reduce non-urgent and elective surgical procedures, transfer patients to alternative care sites and convert spaces used for administrative or other functions to be utilized for clinical care, Hogan’s office said in a news release.
Appearing over video along with some of his coronavirus advisers Tuesday, the Republican governor offered a bleak outlook for the winter, with COVID-19 hospitalizations projected to reach record levels. State health experts said more than 70% of coronavirus patients were unvaccinated and that their concerns were compounded because the virus surge was expected to peak around the same time as the flu.
In a statement released by his office Thursday, Hogan said the state had been preparing for this scenario with hospitals.
“With unvaccinated patients driving the strain on our health care system, we urge Marylanders to do your part by getting your vaccine or booster shot as soon as you can,” Hogan’s statement read. “We will continue to closely monitor this surge, and take additional actions as needed.”
As of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the emergency departments 19 of 24 hospitals in the Baltimore metropolitan area requested that ambulances bring no patients in need of urgent care because they are “experiencing a temporary overwhelming overload” potentially hindering care of critically sick people, according to the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, which oversees all EMS providers in the state.
Maryland reported Thursday almost double as many test results as Wednesday. The health department reported some 67,142 tests returned over the last 24 hours, and that the testing positivity rate climbed to 12.8%.
That’s the highest the rate, which measures the average number of nasal swabs returned positive over the last week, has been since May 29, 2020 — a time when the state was still standing up its testing infrastructure barely two months into the pandemic.
Health officials say the staggering case counts included tests that were returned positive over the more than two weeks its coronavirus data dashboard was down following a Dec. 4 cybersecurity breach.
