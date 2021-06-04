Maryland COVID hospitalizations, positivity rate decline

Following a slight increase after Memorial Day, coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland dropped while the state’s testing positivity rate notched another low mark, health department data shows.
Here’s a look at where other pandemic indicators stood Friday:
Cases
Maryland added 145 coronavirus infections, according to the health department. The state’s pandemic case count stands at 460,339.
Deaths
Three more people were reported dead from COVID-19, which has killed 9,417 people in Maryland since March 2020, the data shows.
Hospitalizations
After increasing slightly following Memorial Day weekend, the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus dropped by 29 Friday, according to the health department. About 318 people remained in hospitals statewide.
Testing positivity
Marking a new low, Maryland’s average coronavirus testing positivity rate was 1.37%, down from 1.39% the day before, the data shows.
The state reported 22,974 new test results Friday, up from 21,576 reported Wednesday. A total of about 10.47 million nasal swabs from Maryland have been tested for COVID-19.
Vaccinations
Maryland reported 30,572 new vaccinations Friday, with the state saying 11,365 received a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s two-dose vaccines and 18,158 more finishing the regimen. About 1,049 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot immunization were also administered, according to the state.
More than 49% of the state’s 6 million residents have been fully vaccinated by completing a two-dose course or receiving the single shot inoculation, according to the health department. More than 6.2 million doses have been administered overall, with almost 58% of Marylanders having received at least one vaccine.
The state has reported an average of 25,847 immunizations daily over the last week, a rate about half what it was two weeks ago, the data shows.
With demand for vaccines waning, Gov. Larry Hogan laid out Thursday a phased schedule for closing the state’s mass vaccination clinics.
Federal entities in Maryland have administered some 202,602 vaccines, according to the health department.
This article will be updated.