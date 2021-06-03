As Maryland COVID testing positivity marks new low, virus hospitalizations creep up slightly

As Maryland marked yet another record low coronavirus testing positivity rate, the number of people hospitalized with the virus crept up, state health department data shows.
Here’s a look at where other COVID-19 measurements stood Thursday:
Cases
Maryland added 134 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s pandemic case count to 460,194, according to the health department.
Deaths
Four more people were reported dead from COVID-19, the respiratory disease which has now killed 9,414 people in Maryland since March 2020, the data shows.
Hospitalizations
About 347 remained in hospitals statewide with the coronavirus, two more than the day before, the health department reported. After declining everyday for more than two weeks, Thursday’s hospitalization tally represents two days of slight increases.
Despite the slight increase, the number of people hospitalized is less than half of what it was this day last month and almost six times less than the the pandemic peak of 1,952 patients Jan. 12, the data shows.
Testing positivity
Maryland’s seven day average testing positivity rate was 1.39%, down 0.05 percentage points compared to the day before and a pandemic low, the data shows. The decrease more than made up for the slight increase Tuesday following Memorial Day weekend.
Meanwhile, the state’s daily testing positivity rate dropped below 1% for the first time, reaching 0.74%, according to the state.
Some 21,576 coronavirus tests were returned, meaning more than 10.4 million nasal swabs from Maryland have been tested for the disease.
Vaccinations
The state reported 24,215 new coronavirus vaccinations Thursday.
Of those immunizations, 9,587 people received their first dose of the two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, while 13,760 completed the course, the state said. An additional 868 of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot immunization were administered.
Almost 6.2 million vaccine doses made their way into arms in Maryland, while almost 2.95 million have been fully vaccinated either by finishing a two-dose schedule or getting the single-shot inoculation, according to the health department.
The state reported an average of 25,557 immunizations daily over the last week.
