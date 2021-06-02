Maryland reports less than 100 new COVID cases for first time since March 2020

Following a Memorial Day weekend which saw a low coronavirus testing output, Maryland’s COVID testing positivity rate and hospitalizations inched up Wednesday, health department data shows.
Here’s a look at where other key pandemic indicators stood:
Cases
Maryland added 65 new coronavirus infections, the first time there’s been fewer than 100 new confirmed cases since March 25, 2020, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said in news release.
The daily tally brings the state’s pandemic case count to 460,060, according to the health department.
Over the past two weeks, the state has averaged 235 cases daily.
Deaths
Six more people were reported dead from COVID-19, the respiratory disease which has now claimed 9,410 fatalities since health officials began tracking its effects in March 2020, the data shows.
The state has averaged nine deaths daily for the last 14 days.
Hospitalizations
Some 345 people remained hospitalized with the coronavirus Wednesday, nine more than the day before, according to the health department.
Testing positivity
Maryland’s average coronavirus testing positivity rate was 1.44% Tuesday, up from 1.42% the day before, the data shows.
That’s the first time since May 23 the rate, which measures the share of tests returned positive, has increased, the data shows. But that’s still less than half of where it stood this day last month and less than a third of where it was a year ago.
About 6,440 tests were returned Tuesday, marking three days of less than 8,000 nasal swabs completed, according to the health department. Last week, the state averaged about 14,000 tests daily from Saturday through Monday.
Vaccinations
The state had not updated its vaccination data at the time of publication.
