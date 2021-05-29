As Maryland COVID testing positivity sets new low, state reports more than 50,000 daily vaccinations

Maryland has notched five days in a row with a coronavirus testing positivity rate below 2%, marks not recorded at any point during the public health crisis, as the state reported the most daily vaccinations in more than a week, according to the state health department.
Here’s a look at where other key coronavirus indicators stood Saturday.
Cases
Maryland added 185 new coronavirus infections, according to health department data. The state’s pandemic case count stands at 459,528.
Deaths
Seven more people were reported dead from COVID-19 in Maryland, meaning the disease has claimed 9,387 casualties since health officials began to track its effects in March 2020, the data shows.
Hospitalizations
About 375 people remained hospitalized with the coronavirus in Maryland, 22 fewer than the day before, according to the health department.
Testing positivity
Maryland’s average testing positivity rate was 1.61%, down 0.12 percentage points from a day earlier and a new low mark, the data shows.
Measuring the average share of coronavirus tests returned positive over the last seven days, the rate has remained below 2% since it dropped below that threshold for the first time Monday.
The state reported 21,196 tests Saturday. In sum, 10.37 million nasal swabs from Maryland have been tested for COVID-19.
Vaccinations
Health officials in Maryland reported 51,458 new coronavirus vaccinations, the first time since May 20 the state has eclipsed 50,000 immunizations in a day.
About 19,533 people got their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s two-dose vaccines and 29,962 more completed the course. The state said 1,963 single-shot vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson were administered.
Almost 57% of the state’s population — and 69.6% of the state’s adult population — have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the health department. Meanwhile, about 48% of Maryland’s 6 million residents have been fully vaccinated, either by finishing a two-dose regimen or getting the single-shot inoculation.
Approximately 6.1 million vaccine doses have gone into arms in Maryland since Dec. 4, while the state reported an average of 33,837 new immunizations daily over the past week, the data shows. Federal entities in the state have administered 201,443 vaccine doses.
