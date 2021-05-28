As Maryland COVID metrics continue decline, Hogan touts progress ahead of Memorial Day weekend

In a pair of radio appearances heading into Memorial Day weekend, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan touted the state’s coronavirus recovery progress, highlighting the continued decline of hospitalizations and the state’s testing positivity rate.
The Republican governor spoke of the pandemic in the past tense and touted a return to normalcy. On WGMD FM The Talk of Delmarva, he said he looked forward to planting the umbrella in the sand alongside Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan to kick off summer but encouraged people to remember fallen U.S. military personnel and those who helped throughout the public health crisis.
“You have to remember that the real true meaning of Memorial Day, we got to remember all those fallen heroes. … In addition to that, we’re thanking all of the front line people who helped us get through this pandemic: health care heroes, our Maryland National Guard citizen soldiers — we should just take a moment to thank and appreciate them,” Hogan said.
Here’s a look at where some other COVID-19 measures stood Friday:
Cases
Maryland added 248 new coronavirus infections, bringing the tally of cases in the state throughout the pandemic to 459,343, according to the health department.
Deaths
Twelve more Marylanders were reported dead from COVID-19, bringing the disease’s casualty count to 9,380 since March 2020.
The total figure includes 517 deaths recategorized by the health department Thursday as coronavirus fatalities, an adjustment officials attributed to medical certifiers miscoding the deaths.
Speaking on Ocean 98 Live! radio Friday morning, Hogan talked about strides in the recovery but acknowledged the staggering death toll.
“It really took the whole state and everybody taking this thing seriously,” Hogan said. “The sad part is, we really did lose more than 9,000 people.”
Hospitalizations
Continuing its overall decline, the number of people who remained hospitalized in Maryland dropped by two Friday, with 397 still under hospital care, according to the health department.
Testing positivity
Maryland’s average testing positivity rate was 1.73%, down from 1.84% the day before, according to the health department.
After dropping below 2% for the first time Monday, the percentage, which records the average share of tests returned positive over the last week, has continued to decline.
The state reported 25,482 new coronavirus tests Friday, meaning more than 10.35 million nasal swabs have been returned from lab analysis for the respiratory illness.
Vaccinations
Maryland reported 28,540 new COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, with 10,659 people having received a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s two-dose vaccines and 16,931 completing the course. About 950 single-shot vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson made their way into arms, too, according to the health department.
In the same radio appearance Friday morning, Hogan touted the first stop of the state’s GoVax Summer Tour at Seacrets, Jamaica USA that afternoon. During his 12 p.m. visit, he said, vaccinators would be on hand to deliver the single-shot inoculations on a walk-up basis.
“A shot for a shot,” the Republican governor quipped.
About 2.85 million Marylanders, or about 47.2% of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while about 3.4 million, about 56.4% of residents, have gotten at least one vaccine dose, according to the health department.
However, in touting the state’s pandemic recovery progress, Hogan predicted 70% of the state’s adult population would be partially vaccinated by the end of the holiday weekend. As of Friday morning, the 69.4% residents 18 and older had gotten at least one dose, according to the health department.
The state reported an average of 33,215 immunizations daily over the last week, meaning the average daily haul has been declining for a week straight, the data shows. A total of 6.04 million vaccine doses have been administered.
