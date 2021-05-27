xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Maryland officials recategorize 517 deaths as COVID fatalities, bringing death toll to over 9,300

Alex Mann
By
Baltimore Sun
May 27, 2021 10:52 AM

Maryland officials on Thursday revised 517 deaths over the last year as coronavirus fatalities, increasing the virus’ death toll to more than 9,300 in the state.

Medical certifiers improperly classified deaths that had been caused by COVID-19, the state’s Department of Health said in a news release. The health department’s Vital Statistics Administration caught the error during an “information reconciliation process utilizing other sources of data.”

The health department also believes there are 21 more fatalities likely attributable to COVID-19, bringing the total of suspected virus deaths to 213, according to the news release and department data.

The health department is refreshing its guidance to medical certifiers about coding the cause or probable cause of death after noticing a portion of the COVID-19 deaths were miscoded, according to the release.

In a statement, Jinlene Chan, deputy health secretary for public health, said health department epidemiologists make adjustments to data when necessary.

“It is important for medical certifiers to closely follow CDC guidance when reporting COVID-19 deaths,” Chan said. “This data is critical for the public and the public health community, and our systems and processes are designed to ensure accuracy and transparency in our reporting to the public.”

