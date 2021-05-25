Maryland’s COVID positivity rate hits new low as new cases, hospitalizations continue to drop

For the first time since Maryland began reporting the metric, the state’s coronavirus testing positivity rate dropped below 2%, according to the health department.
Here’s a look at where some other pandemic measurements stood Tuesday:
Cases
Maryland health officials reported 160 new coronavirus infections — the lowest figure reported since March 26, 2020, according to state officials.
The state’s pandemic case count stands at 458,680, according to the health department.
Deaths
Seven more people were reported dead from COVID-19, meaning 8,838 people in Maryland have succumbed to the disease, the data shows.
Hospitalizations
The state said 442 people remained hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, six fewer than the day before. It was also the smallest number of active COVID patient since October.
More than 43,000 people have been hospitalized because of the disease throughout the pandemic, according to the health department.
Testing positivity
The state’s average testing positivity rate was 1.98%, down from 2.04%, the data shows.
Measuring the share of tests returned positive over the last week, the rate has declined much of the month of May and is less than half of where it was a month ago, according to the health department.
Maryland reported 9,042 tests Tuesday, down from 13,337 the day before. Almost 10.3 million nasal swabs from Maryland have been tested for COVID-19.
Vaccinations
The state reported 23,227 vaccinations Tuesday, with 8,889 people receiving the first of two doses required by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines and 12,767 more completing the course. Furthermore, 1,571 of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot immunizations were administered, according to the health department.
About 46% of Maryland’s 6 million residents have been fully vaccinated by completing a two-dose schedule or receiving the single-shot vaccine.
As of Monday afternoon, about 55.5% of the state’s population had received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
