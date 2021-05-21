Maryland reports more than 2.7 million fully vaccinated for COVID

A day after Gov. Larry Hogan announced a new incentive for people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Maryland, the state reported more 2.7 million have now been fully immunized.
Here’s a look at where other pandemic indicators stood Friday:
Cases
Maryland reported 443 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s pandemic case count to 457,527, according to health department data.
Deaths
Fourteen more people were reported dead, the data shows. In sum, 8,782 have died from COVID-19 since health officials began to track the disease in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
The state said 521 people remained hospitalized Friday, 34 fewer than the day before. Of those patients, 142 required intensive care.
Testing positivity
Maryland’s average testing positivity rate was 2.07% Thursday, up .01 percentage point from the day before, according to the health department.
Some 29,162 tests were returned Thursday, the health data shows, meaning more than 10.2 million nasal swabs have been tested for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.
Vaccinations
The state reported 66,462 vaccinations Friday, with 27,730 people receiving a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and 36,556 more completing their two-dose course. In addition, the state said 2,176 of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot immunizations were administered.
More than 2.7 million Marylanders have been fully vaccinated in Maryland either by completing a two-dose regimen or getting the single-shot vaccine. The state reported about 5.8 million vaccine doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
The state reported an average of 51,259 immunizations daily over the last week.
Meanwhile, about 67.6% of the Maryland’s adult population and almost 55% of the state’s roughly 6 million residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This article will be updated.