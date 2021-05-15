As Marylanders remove masks, statewide COVID hospitalizations continue to fall

With Marylanders weighing whether to continue wearing masks indoors in light of Gov. Larry Hogan’s lifting of the statewide mask mandate, hospitalizations continued to drop statewide.
Hogan’s order took effect Saturday. Here’s a look at where other pandemic indicators stood:
Cases
Maryland added 378 coronavirus infections, raising the state’s pandemic case count to 455,635, according to the health department. That’s the smallest tally of cases reported in five days.
Deaths
Seventeen more people were reported dead from COVID-19, bringing to 8,733 the number of fatalities in Maryland attributable to the disease since health officials began tracking it in March 2020, the data shows.
Hospitalizations
Some 653 remained in hospitals statewide battling the coronavirus, 27 fewer than the day before, according to the data. Of those patients, 191 required intensive care.
Over the last four days, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has declined by almost 150.
The tally of people hospitalized is the lowest figure reported since Nov. 7, when hospitalizations were rapidly increasing as the pandemic began its winter surge. Hospitalizations peaked at 1,952 in January.
Testing positivity
The state’s testing positivity rate held steady at 2.6% Friday, the data shows.
Measuring the average share of coronavirus tests returned positive, the percentage reached its lowest mark since Sept. 28. It’s also less than half what it was a month ago and almost four times lower than this time last year.
About 28,068 tests were returned Friday, the state reported, meaning more than 10.07 million nasal swabs have been tested for the disease throughout the pandemic.
Vaccinations
Maryland reported 53,269 coronavirus vaccinations, with 22,656 receiving their first dose of vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and 29,142 completing their two-dose course. The state said 1,471 of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot immunizations were administered.
About 65.9% of Maryland’s adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In sum, 5.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Maryland, with about 2.53 million people fully vaccinated either by receiving a single-shot vaccine or completing a two-dose schedule, health department data shows.
The state has reported an average of 48,956 immunizations daily over the past week. Federal entities have administered roughly 188,000 doses in Maryland, according to the health department.
Latest Coronavirus
This article will be updated.