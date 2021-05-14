Maryland COVID hospitalizations drop as 2.5 million now fully vaccinated

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland dropped again, as the state eclipsed 2.5 million people fully vaccinated, according to health department data.
Here’s where other COVID-19 measurements stood Friday:
Cases
With 512 new infections, Maryland has eclipsed 455,000 coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic, health department data shows.
Deaths
Twelve more Marylanders were reported dead from COVID-19. The disease has caused 8,716 deaths since health officials began to track its effects in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
Some 680 remained hospitalized with the coronavirus Friday, 50 fewer than the day before, health department data shows. Of those patients, 191 required intensive care.
But for three exceptions, the number of people requiring hospital care for the disease has declined everyday since April 20.
The number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is less than half what it was this time last year, the data shows.
Testing positivity
Maryland’s average testing positivity rate was 2.6% Thursday, down 0.06 percentage points from Wednesday, according to the health department. It’s also less than half what it was a month ago and almost four times lower than this time last year.
The percentage, which measures the average share of coronavirus tests returned positive over the last seven days, has dropped for 11 consecutive days.
Some 35,030 tests were returned in the last 24 hours, meaning more than 10.05 million tests have been completed statewide throughout the pandemic, health department data shows.
Vaccinations
The state said 2.5 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, either by completing a two-dose course or receiving a single-shot immunization, while more than 5.4 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide since Dec. 14.
Health officials reported 53,463 vaccinations Friday, with 18,653 receiving a first dose of vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and 32,796 getting their second dose. About 2,014 of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine were administered, health data shows.
Maryland has reported an average of 50,471 immunizations daily over the last week.
