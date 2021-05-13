After Hogan’s COVID update, several key virus metrics continue decline

A day after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would further ease coronavirus restrictions and set a vaccination bench mark for lifting the indoor mask mandate, several key COVID-19 metrics continued to decline, according to state health department data.
Here’s a look at where the pandemic indicators stood Thursday:
Cases
Maryland reported 474 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s pandemic case count to 454,745, according to health department data.
Deaths
Seventeen more people were reported dead from COVID-19, meaning the disease has claimed 8,704 casualties in Maryland since health officials began to track its effects in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Maryland continued trending down, like it has since April 29, according to the health department.
About 730 still remained in hospitals statewide Thursday, down 40 from the day before. Of those patients, 223 required intensive care.
Testing positivity
Maryland’s average testing positivity rate was 2.66%, down 0.08 percentage points from the day before and the lowest it’s been since Sept. 28, health department data shows.
The rate, which measures the average number of tests returned positive over the last week, has declined for 10 days straight and is less than half of its spring peak of 5.9% on April 3.
With a testing haul of 28,760 nasal swabs returned Wednesday, Maryland eclipsed 10 million coronavirus tests completed statewide throughout the pandemic.
Vaccinations
The state reported 45,148 new vaccinations Thursday, with 10,746 people having received a first dose of the two-injection Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and 33,049 completing their two-dose regimens. Meanwhile, health department data shows another 1,353 of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine were administered.
With another vaccine output like Wednesday’s, the state will eclipse 2.5 million people fully vaccinated by completing a two-dose schedule or receiving the single-shot immunization. Meanwhile, about 65.4% of Marylanders have received at least one vaccine dose, still about 4.4 percentage points shy of Hogan’s bench mark for rescinding the state’s indoor mask mandate.
Almost 5.4 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide, while Maryland reported an average of 49,835 vaccinations over the last week.
