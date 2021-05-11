5.3 million COVID vaccines administered in Maryland, as state records lowest testing positivity rate since fall

As Maryland eclipsed 5.3 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered statewide, the state also recorded its lowest COVID-19 testing positivity rate since October, according to health department data.
Here’s a look at some other pandemic indicators:
Cases
A day after Maryland reported adding the fewest new coronavirus infections, 276, since last summer, the state recorded 399 cases.
There have been 453,800 COVID-19 infections since health officials began to track the disease in March 2020.
Deaths
Eight more people were reported dead from the virus in Maryland, according to health department data. The disease has caused 8,678 deaths throughout the pandemic.
Hospitalizations
There were 799 people still hospitalized with the coronavirus across Maryland, one more than the day before, health department data shows. Of those patients, 213 required intensive care.
But for Tuesday and two other days, the number of people hospitalized has declined since April 21, when the state reported 1,279 people hospitalized. In sum, more than 42,000 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Maryland.
Testing positivity
The state’s average testing positivity rate was 2.88% Monday, down 0.18 percentage points from the day before — the first time the figure has dipped below 3% since Oct. 12.
The percentage, which measures the proportion of tests which detected the virus over the last week, has declined for seven days straight and is down almost 3 percentage points from a spring high of 5.9% recorded April 3.
Approximately 11,031 tests were returned Monday, fewer than the 12,544 returned Sunday.
Vaccinations
Maryland reported 43,612 new vaccinations Tuesday, with 10,499 people receiving their first of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s two-dose vaccines and 31,967 more completing their regimens. Additionally, health data shows 1,146 single-shot immunizations made by Johnson & Johnson were administered.
Nearly 2.4 million people, almost 40% of Maryland’s population, have been fully vaccinated by completing their two-dose schedules or receiving the single-shot vaccine, according to the health department.
More than 5.3 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state and health officials have reported an average of 51,618 vaccinations daily over the last week, the data shows.
