Maryland approaches 5 million COVID vaccines administered

As Maryland health officials reported approaching 5 million coronavirus vaccines administered, the state notched a week straight of fewer than 1,000 new, daily coronavirus infections.
Here’s where the rest of the Maryland Department of Health’s COVID-19 indicators stood Wednesday:
Cases
With 679 new COVID-19 infections, the state has now tallied 450,689 cases since health officials began to track the disease in March 2020.
Deaths
Ten more people were reported dead from the disease, which has killed 8,622 in Maryland throughout the pandemic.
Hospitalizations
About 934 are hospitalized with the coronavirus, 10 fewer than Tuesday, according to the health department. Of those patients, 246 required intensive care.
Hospitalizations have been declining for eight days and fewer than 1,000 people have remained hospitalized for four days in a row.
Testing positivity
After three days of slight increases, the state’s average testing positivity rate declined Tuesday, health department data shows. The rate, which measures the percentage of positive tests over the past seven days, was 3.71%, down 0.11 percentage points compared to a day before.
It has remained below 5% for 12 days. The World Health Organization recommends a jurisdiction record two weeks below 5% before lifting restrictions aimed at curbing virus spread.
Vaccinations
About 4.99 million vaccine doses have gone into arms in Maryland, with about 2.2 million having been fully vaccinated either by completing a two-dose vaccine regimen or receiving a single-shot immunization, according to health department data.
More than 36% of the state’s population have been completely immunized, the data shows.
The state reported 57,298 new vaccinations Wednesday. About 19,386 received the first dose of the two-dose vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, while 36,075 people completed the two-dose schedule. Meanwhile, 1,837 more received Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine.
Maryland has reported an average of 72,471 new vaccinations daily over the last week, health department data shows.
This article will be updated.