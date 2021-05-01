Maryland eclipses 2 million fully vaccinated as several COVID indicators decline

More than 2 million people in Maryland are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state health officials reported Saturday.
The milestone came as several key metrics declined, including the state’s coronavirus testing positivity rate and the number of people hospitalized, according to health department data.
Here’s where other key pandemic metrics stood:
Cases
Maryland added 939 new coronavirus infections, with the state’s case count reaching 448,340 since health officials began to track the virus in March 2020.
Saturday marks the third day in a row of fewer than 1,000 cases reported. There have been fewer than 1,000 infections six of the last seven days, health department data shows.
Deaths
Twenty more people were reported dead from COVID-19, according to health department data. The disease has caused 8,575 deaths throughout the pandemic.
Hospitalizations
About 1,009 remained in Maryland hospitals Saturday, down 33 from the day before, health department data shows. Of those hospitalized, 269 patients required intensive care.
At least 1,000 people have remained hospitalized with the coronavirus in Maryland every day since March 29, according to the health department.
Testing positivity
The state’s testing positivity rate was 3.7%, down 0.03 percentage points compared to the day before.
Health department data shows the rate, which measures the average number of tests returned positive over the last seven days, has been below 5% for eight days. The World Health Organization recommends jurisdictions stay under 5% for two weeks before easing restrictions.
Maryland reported 39,598 coronavirus tests were returned positive Friday, up from 35,916 Thursday.
Vaccinations
About 2.09 million, or almost 35% of Maryland’s population, have been fully vaccinated either by receiving two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or getting the Johnson & Johnson single-shot immunization, according to health department data.
Meanwhile, 2.75 million, or about 46% of the population, have received a first vaccine dose, the data shows.
Maryland reported 229,878 new vaccinations Friday, with 120,013 receiving a first dose, 105,456 getting a second and 4,409 receiving Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
Before Friday, Maryland had not reported more than 100,000 vaccinations in a day. The bump happened because the health department adjusted its vaccination data to include vaccinations done by federal entities within the state, said Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan.
The federal entities report vaccinations directly to the federal government and the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counts doses administered by those entities in a state as being administered by the state, so “the state is now incorporating these administrations in the dashboard to be consistent with CDC reporting methodology,” Ricci said in an email.
Ricci said the state actually added 60,751 vaccinations Friday.
