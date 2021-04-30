Maryland moves toward 2 million fully vaccinated in wake of Harris’ Baltimore visit

One day after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Baltimore to tout the nation’s — and Maryland’s — coronavirus vaccination campaign over her and President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, the state pushed closer to having fully vaccinated almost 2 million residents.
The state reported more than 70,000 immunizations for the first time in a week while several other key coronavirus metrics decreased, as Harris and several Maryland leaders signaled the country was beginning to emerge from the public health crisis.
Here’s a look at several other pandemic indicators from the Maryland Department of Health:
Cases
Maryland reported 942 new coronavirus infections Friday, bringing to 447,401 the case count since health officials began to track the pandemic in March 2020. There were 966 new infections Thursday.
Deaths
Twenty-five more Marylanders were reported dead from COVID-19. The respiratory disease has claimed 8,555 casualties in the state throughout the pandemic.
Hospitalizations
Some 1,042 remained hospitalized with the coronavirus in Maryland, 38 fewer than the day before. Of those, 269 required intensive care, two more than the day before.
Despite decreasing for three days in a row, the number of people hospitalized has remained above 1,000 since March 29.
In sum, 41,434 people have been hospitalized with the virus.
Testing positivity
Maryland reported the lowest coronavirus testing output since health officials began to report the data in July 2020. The 6,775 nasal swabs returned Thursday was down from roughly 39,000 Wednesday and 28,000 Tuesday.
The state’s average testing positivity rate was 3.72%, down 0.05 percentage points from the day before.
The rate, which measures the average number of tests returned positive over the last week, has remained below 5% for seven days, a bench mark the World Health Organization set for jurisdictions to stay under for two weeks before easing restrictions.
Vaccinations
About 1.98 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in Maryland, where more than 2.6 million have received at least one vaccine dose, according to health department data.
The state reported 70,032 new vaccinations Friday, with 27,612 receiving their first of two doses required for immunizations made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Approximately 39,937 more completed their two-dose regimens, while 2,483 got Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccines.
That’s the most Johnson & Johnson doses reported in one day since Maryland resumed the use of it following a 11-day pause prompted by federal health authorities.
Maryland last reported more than 70,000 immunizations daily April 22. An average of 56,776 immunizations have been reported daily in Maryland over the last seven days, health department data shows.
