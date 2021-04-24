Maryland adds 1,196 new COVID cases; 1.8 million now fully vaccinated

Maryland health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row Saturday.
The state also marked the milestone of having 1.8 million residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, almost 30% of Maryland’s population.
Here’s how other key pandemic indicators looked:
Cases
With 1,196 new infections, the state has recorded 442,351 throughout the pandemic, according to health department data.
Deaths
Fifteen more people were reported dead from COVID-19 Saturday, bringing to 8,462 the disease’s fatality count in Maryland, the data shows.
Hospitalizations
There were 1,163 people still hospitalized with the coronavirus Saturday, 25 fewer than the day before, according to the health department. Of those hospitalized, 287 required intensive care, two fewer than a day earlier.
At least 1,000 people with COVID-19 have populated Maryland hospitals every day since March 28.
Meanwhile, more than 40,000 people have been hospitalized with the disease since health officials began to track its effects in March 2020.
Testing positivity
The state’s average testing positivity rate decreased to 4.87% Friday, 0.23 points lower than the day before, marking seven days of decline after an upward trajectory most of March, the data shows. It’s the first time since March 28 that the rate, which measures the average number of tests returned positive over the last week, has dropped below 5%.
The World Health Organization recommends that a jurisdiction records two weeks with less than 5% testing positivity before easing coronavirus restrictions.
Maryland reported almost 50,000 tests were returned over the last 24 hours, meaning more than 9.5 million nasal swabs have been tested for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, according to health department data.
Vaccinations
In addition to over 1.8 million fully vaccinated, almost 2.5 million Marylanders received at least one vaccine dose — about 40% of state residents, health department data shows.
The state reported 58,257 new vaccinations Saturday. About 26,284 people received their first of two doses required for maximum protection with the immunizations made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Meanwhile, 31,944 reportedly completed their two-dose regimens.
U.S. health officials lifted Friday evening an 11-day pause on the single-shot vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, a delay prompted by the discovery of a few cases of rare blood clots among millions of recipients of that vaccine.
It’s unclear when Maryland will resume the use of Johnson & Johnson’s product, millions of doses of which were tainted at the East Baltimore plant of vaccine maker Emergent BioSolutions. Still, the state health department reported Saturday 29 new Johnson & Johnson immunizations.
Previously, the state health officials have attributed Johnson & Johnson shots reported during the 11-day pause to data entry delays and vaccine reporting errors by providers.
Over the last week, the state has reported an average of 63,637 vaccine doses daily, according to health data.
This article will be updated.